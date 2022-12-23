Tory Lanez Found Guilty In The Shooting Of Meg Thee Stallion, Faces 22 Years In Prison

Tory Lanez has been found guilty in the shooting of Meg Thee Stallion. On Dec. 23, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Lanez in the shooting that occurred in July 2020.

Following a gathering at Kylie Jenner’s home in the summer of 2020, prosecutors say that Lanez got into an argument with Megan Thee Stallion and eventually fired multiple shots at her, striking her in the foot.

Hours after the shooting, Lanez sent Megan a text message saying, “I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

Prosecutor Alexander Bott told the jury, “He’s apologizing to Megan for shooting five rounds at her from a semi-automatic.”

Bott continued by saying Lanez shot Megan “over nothing more than a bruised ego,” and that the she was “a victim of domestic violence.”

The jury agreed with the prosecution and convicted Lanez on charges that include assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez’ defense team countered the prosecution’s argument by claiming that Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, was the person who shot Megan. It was discovered that both Lanez and Harris had gun residue on their hands following the incident.

The jury, comprised of seven women and five men, began deliberating Thursday and reached a verdict just two days before the Christmas holiday.

Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison and possible deportation back to his native Canada. He will be sentenced in January.