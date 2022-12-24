Over 150 million Americans Impacted By Arctic Blast, How To Protect Your Home And Stay Warm

Over 150 million Americans are being impacted as a severe arctic blast makes it way across the nation. While some states in the Midwest is experiencing temperatures below 30 degrees, the Northeast and South is enduring temperatures in the single digits.

In Georgia, the frigid temperatures and high winds have led to over 10,000 residential power outages. And city and state officials have responded by opening warming centers at several locations.

With arctic air remaining through the holiday and until Monday, there are several ways to protect your home and stay warm.

Keep Faucets Dripping To Keep Pipes From Bursting

Water in your pipes can freeze when the temperature drops, causing the pipes to burst. To prevent your pipes from freezing, keep your faucets dripping throughout the day until temperatures rise. When temperatures dip below 32 degrees, there’s a chance that pipes could freeze and burst if the faucets remain off.

Open Window Drapes During The Day, Close Them At Night

When window drapes are closed, it can prevent heat from entering your home during the day, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. It’s important to let as much sunlight in as possible during the daylight hours and to close drapes at night. There are also ways to further insulate your windows during the winter.

Only Use Safe Methods To Warm Your Home

It’s important to only use safe methods to stay warm during the winter. Using ovens to stay warm can be dangerous and lead to exposure to carbon monoxide. Also, more than one heater should not be plugged into a single outlet at the same time. And space heaters should be monitored carefully when used.

Below are warming centers in the metro Atlanta area:

Etris-Darnell Senior Community Center (The Gathering Place) at 5285 Lakeside Drive Union City, GA 3291

East Point Fire Station #3 at 3800 N Commerce Dr. Atlanta, GA 30349

East Point Fire Station #4 at 2222 Ben Hill Rd. Atlanta, GA 30344

East Point Fire Station #2 at 3171 Norman Berry Dr. East Point, GA 30344

Fire Station 3 at 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Fire Station 4 at 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

Fire Station 6 at 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

North DeKalb Senior Center at 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034