Witherite Law Group Donates $15,000 To Fund Pebblebrook High School Band’s Participation In 2022 Sugar Bowl Parade And Game

The Atlanta-based law firm will present a check to the Cobb County school’s band program, allowing students to showcase their talent nationally while embarking on a culturally enriching experience

Committed to supporting the community it serves, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, will present a check for $15,000 to Pebblebrook High School in the Cobb County School District to fund the school band’s participation in the 2022 Sugar Bowl Parade and game in New Orleans, LA, December 28 – 31. Pebblebrook High School is the only high school band from Georgia that was selected to participate in the 2022 Sugar Bowl Parade and game.

The check presentation will take place on December 28, 2022, at 6 a.m., at the Pebblebrook High School, 991 Old Alabama Road, Mableton, GA, 30126. In addition to performing in the New Orleans Caesar Superdome, the students will visit such places as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum – an opportunity that they may not otherwise have. Witherite Law Group’s donation will cover the cost of travel, hotel accommodations, food and beverages and all culturally enriching experiences for 104 students.

“I highly commend the faculty, especially the band directors, at Pebblebrook for working to ensure their students are exposed to rich experiences that will benefit them now and in the future,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “It is an honor and a privilege to be part of this exciting adventure, as the benefits to the students far outweigh the cost.”

The faculty at Pebblebrook High School maintain a culture of excellence and exploration, supporting and encouraging students to participate in performing arts programs, like band. In addition to the upcoming performance, the band was a winner of the 2021 Atlanta High School Band Challenge sponsored by Witherite Law Group- a testament to the school’s commitment to developing students culturally, socially and academically.

“Despite the challenges they may face, our students are resilient and dedicated. They’ve worked extremely hard and deserve this opportunity to perform on the national stage, as well as to enjoy the sights and sounds of New Orleans,” said Eulas Kirtdoll, band director of Pebblebrook High School. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Witherite Law Group and look forward to continuing to collaborate with the organization to advance our students.”