Real Times Media CEO Hiram Jackson Receives Recognition From Cornell

Jackson, a Detroit Country Day School graduate, received his B.S. degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University in 1987.
Jackson also covered how Real Times Media, established in 2003 and based in Detroit, is home to the country’s largest collection of African American newspapers. It is the parent business of the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune, Chicago Defender, Michigan Chronicle, and New Pittsburgh Courier, five of the most reputable African American-owned news companies in the nation.