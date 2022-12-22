Real Times Media CEO Hiram Jackson Receives Recognition From Cornell

Hiram Jackson, Real Times Media CEO and Michigan Chronicle publisher, is a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur who was recently recognized by Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Jackson, a Detroit Country Day School graduate, received his B.S. degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University in 1987.

In an ILR article, Jackson credits many of his achievements to his ILR classmates.

“There’s something different about ILRies,” he said. “Their frame of mind, their approach, their collaborative nature – that, more than anything, helped frame who I am as an executive.”

“(My classmates) have gone on to do phenomenal things and become global leaders. And they have inspired me to build a national business,” Jackson said in the article.