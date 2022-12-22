Mayor Andre Dickens Visits Local Businesses in Support of Atlanta Main Street Shop Small

ATLANTA – Mayor Andre Dickens shopped at several small businesses in three Atlanta Main Street districts in support of the Department of City Planning’s Atlanta Main Street Shop Small campaign, which encourages buying goods and services from locally-owned and operated businesses. Mayor Dickens visited businesses in the Sweet Auburn Historic District, East Atlanta Village and Virginia Highland.

“This holiday season I’m encouraging everyone to support Atlanta’s small businesses by shopping at local stores,” said Mayor Dickens. “Small businesses support our economy by employing residents and providing needed goods and services to local communities, helping to create a city of opportunity for all.”

Mayor Dickens’ business and shopping tour included stops at:

Auburn Avenue’s Sweet Auburn Works’ Spark Innovation Lab, Sweet Auburn’s newly launched retail incubation lab which houses two Black and women-owned pop-up businesses and provides funding, targeted technical assistance and retail test space for community businesses

Sweet Auburn Bread Company, a bakery serving treats “Made with Love” for 25 years

Park Pet Supply, local pet store featuring locally-made dog treats from Big Daddy Biscuits

Murphy’sRestaurant, Bakery & Wine Shop, one of Atlanta’s best restaurants for 40 years

Virginia Highland Books, an independent book seller

Green Flamingo Plant Shop, a nursery and gardening store in the heart of the highlands

DBA Barbecue, a full-service restaurant, bar and caterer with space for private events and smoked meats and sides for sale for the holidays

Mayor Dickens’ outing concluded with a festive lunch at DBA Barbecue with City Planning Commissioner Jahnee Prince, Virginia-Highland District Association’s Executive Director Katie Voelpel and Chief of Staff Odie Donald II.

To learn more about the Atlanta Main Street initiative and the districts, visit atlcitydesign.com/atlantamainst, eastatlantabiz.com, sweetauburnworks.com, and virginiahighlanddistrict.com.

Video from today’s tour can be found here.