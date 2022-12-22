Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion Over Bruised Ego, Prosecutor Tells Jury

The courtroom drama in the case involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion is nearing its end as both sides make their final arguments to the jury.

On Dec. 21, prosecutors in the case asked the jury to convict Lanez in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, according to reports.

Following a gathering at Kylie Jenners home in the summer of 2020, prosecutors say that Lanez got into an argument with Megan Thee Stallion and eventually fired multiple shots at her, striking her in the foot.

Hours after the shooting, Lanez sent Megan a text message saying, “I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

Prosecutor Alexander Bott told the jury, “He’s apologizing to Megan for shooting five rounds at her from a semi-automatic.”

Bott continued by saying Lanez shot Megan “over nothing more than a bruised ego,” and that the she was “a victim of domestic violence.”

Lanez’ defense team countered the prosecution’s argument by claiming that Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, was the person who shot Megan. It was discovered that both Lanez and Harris had gun residue on their hands following the incident.

Lanez has refused to testify in the case so the jury could reach a verdict before the holiday weekend. Final arguments are scheduled to continue today.