Why Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Issued Ban On TikTok

The right-wing war against TikTok continues as Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp became the latest official to ban the app. On Dec. 15, Kemp announced a ban of the popular social media app on devices issued by the state.

Kemp believes that the app could pose as a national security threat and is concerned over the Chinese owner.

“The state of Georgia has a responsibility to prevent any attempts to access its secure data and sensitive information by foreign agencies such as the [Chinese Communist Party],” Kemp wrote in a statement. “The CCP poses an ever-present national security threat to the United States and Georgia. As such, it is our duty to take action to preserve the safety and security of our state.”

As a result, the app, along with WeChat and Telegram, will no longer be available on any state-issued device, effective immediately.

Kemp, along with other Republican governors, have recently taken aim at TikTok. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum banned the media app; Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan banned the use of the app in the state’s executive branch of government last week; and South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem banned state employees and contractors from using TikTok on state-owned devices.

Along with it being a popular app with youth, several businesses and government offices have used TikTok to reach a broader audience.

Following the recent bans, the Chinese company ByteDance which owns TikTok, released an official statement.

“[We’re] disappointed that so many states are jumping on the bandwagon to enact policies based on unfounded, politically charged falsehoods about TikTok. It is unfortunate that the many state agencies, offices, and universities on TikTok in those states will no longer be able to use it to build communities and connect with constituents.”