Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.

Known for her authentic, credible and trusting voice, veteran award-winning broadcast journalist Frankie Darcell is known for elevating every platform she graces. With a rich background in radio, Frankie’s responsibilities in music and radio include iHeartMedia and the iHeartMedia Radio Network. Frankie can be heard in 22 markets including Miami, New Orleans, Chicago, Memphis, and Norfolk Virginia.

Check out the Frankie Darcell Has a Big Mouth podcast on iHeartMedia, YouTube or any of your preferred podcast platforms. More information at rtmpodcastnetwork.com.