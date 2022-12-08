Herschel Walker’s Son Unleashes On Dad Following Georgia Senate Loss

On Tuesday (December 6), incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Walker, a former football star and political newcomer, in the race for Georgia’s senate seat.

Following the loss, Christian Walker, Herschel Walker’s son, blasted his father on Twitter, calling out all the reasons why he believes the GOP candidate failed to secure the seat.

“Don’t beat women, hold guns to people’s heads, fund abortions then pretend you’re pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” he wrote. “And then maybe you can win a Senate seat.”

Christian Walker also unleashed on Republicans for choosing his father to represent the party.

“We say we don’t play ‘identity politics’ and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football,” the son wrote. “A boring old Republican could have won.”

This isn’t the first time Christian has put the GOP candidate on blast.

Amid reports that Herschel Walker, who ran on an anti-abortion platform, pressured and paid for multiple women to have an abortion, Christian slammed his father’s “lies.”

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other people’s lives. How dare you,” he tweeted in October.