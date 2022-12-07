Raphael Warnock Defeats Herschel Walker In Run-Off Election, Maintains Seat In U.S. Senate

Raphael Warnock defeated the Republican challenger Herschel Walker to maintain his seat in the U.S. Senate on Dec. 6. Neither candidate received over 50 percent of the vote in early November causing a run-off.

Over the last four weeks, both candidates took political shots at each other in an attempt to sway voters a second time around. Warnock received support from President Barack Obama while Sen. Lindsey Graham campaigned Walker.

But in the end, Georgia voters sided with Warnock who proved to be the better candidate.

“After a hard-fought campaign — or should I say campaigns — it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken,” Warnock told supporters at his Election Night party at the Marriott in downtown Atlanta.

One day earlier, Warnock spoke at the Swag Shop, a barbershop owned by Killer Mike, and encouraged his supporters to make a difference by voting.

“Show up, it makes a huge difference,” Warnock said. “You’re looking at the difference that it makes. You think they gave us this office. We showed up. If there was any way they could have denied it, they would have tried it. So we need you to show up. One more time. When we show up, we win.”

By winning, the Democrats now have a clear advantage over the Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

Walker conceded to Warnock shortly before midnight.