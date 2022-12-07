When Your Friends Do Not Understand Your Mental Health

Your goal is to get better: Concentrate on how you can face your fears and anxieties. Don’t waste your time arguing with your colleagues who are giving you a difficult time. This isn’t a public relations event where you need to get approval from everyone. This is your life and you are the one suffering. Your main focus is to get better

By Stan Popovich, Houston Forward Times Contributor

Do you struggle with your mental health and have a difficult time in getting the people you know to be more understanding?

In some cases, your colleagues might give you a hard time regarding your anxieties and depression.

As a result, here are seven suggestions on how to deal with the people you know regarding your mental health issues: