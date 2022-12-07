Jaylen Smith Becomes Youngest Black Mayor In America At 18-Years-Old

On Tuesday (December 6), citizens of Earle, Arkansas voted on the city’s next mayor in a runoff election, per THV 11.

18-year-old Jaylen Smith was elected over Nemi Matthews, making him the nation’s youngest Black mayor. Smith celebrated his historic win on his Facebook page, thanking his supporters and saying “it’s time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas.”

Earle’s newly-elected mayor, who graduated high school in May 2022, promised to improve public safety, tear down abandoned houses, and open up a local grocery.

Matthews conceded the race and congratulated Smith in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Good evening citizens of Earle. First I want to thank everyone that supported me during this entire election. Secondly, I congratulate Mayor-elect Jaylen Smith for a well ran race I wish you well. Again Thanks!!” Matthews said.

About 1,800 people reside in Earle, Arkansas, according to 2020 census data.