GA Election Statement from the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation

On the heels of Senator Raphael Warnock‘s highly publicized runoff reelection victory over Herschel Walker in the 2022 Georgia Senate race, Linda Earley Chastang, CEO of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, released a statement to share the organization’s gratitude on a job well done.

“We congratulate Senator Raphael Warnock on his historic win and applaud his commitment to following in the footsteps of Congressman John Lewis (D-GA),” explains Chastang. “John Lewis was a beacon of light for Georgia, fighting every day for bi-partisan support to change the lives of the citizens of Georgia and the underserved everywhere. We celebrate Senator Warnock and join him in the continued fight for voting rights, education, criminal justice reform, healthcare, and the big issues that will bring equality and freedom for all.”

The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation was conceived by the late Congressman to carry on his and his wife’s passion for purposeful living and civic engagement. Throughout their lives, John and Lillian consistently demonstrated their love of learning, their unwavering devotion to helping others and their steadfast commitments to peace and building the “beloved community,” a world in which everyone values the dignity and worth of every human being.