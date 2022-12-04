Deion Sanders Leaves Jackson State University To Coach Colorado, HBCU Community Reacts

Deion Sanders announced on Dec. 3 that he would be leaving Jackson State University to serve as head coach of Colorado. Sanders became one of the biggest names in college football after he joined Jackson State three years ago. He achieved a record of 27-5 and ended this season with a 12-0 record and SWAC Championship.

During his tenure at Jackson State, Sanders was able to shed light on the issues that HBCUs face when it comes to funding and resources. He was also able to attract big name recruits such as Travis Hunter who was the No. 1 defensive player coming out of high school and shunned traditional power schools for to compete at the HBCU.

Sanders will make about $5 million annually which is a major increase of his $300,000 salary at Jackson State.

However, Sanders will face an uphill battle due to Colorado’s consistent lack of impact on the football field. The program has only had two winning seasons in 23 years and multiple head coaches who could do nothing to turn the school’s team around.

Some have questioned Sanders’ decision to leave Jackson State and the opportunity to help raise Black students for a job that appears to be dead end. He’s also faced backlash for leaving after players such as Hunter chose Jackson State and will now likely transfer.

However, during a team meeting where he announced his decision to leave, Sanders said that his decision was not based on money, but about the lack of opportunities given to Black coaches at prominent colleges and universities.

“I feel like I have to do something about it,” Sanders said. “There’s been four or more African American coaches at the next level that have been terminated. I haven’t heard not one other than a candidate like myself to replace them. So to me, that’s a problem that many don’t think about. But that’s a problem, if someone doesn’t step up and step out, that’s a problem.”

Sanders’ decision has led thousands of reactions on social media.

I am disappointed in Deion Sanders. I said it. Did he make a smart business/career/money move? Yup. But he doesn’t need the money. So there’s that. My heart hurts for the Jackson State family, and all their athletes. They truly believed in him, and they deserved better. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) December 4, 2022

I love #DEIONSANDERS, but you can't say you're SWAC and HBCU, when most of us knew you were just waiting to get a better deal. — Boyce Watkins, PhD – Wealth is Power (@drboycewatkins1) December 3, 2022

It hurts that Deion Sanders left JSU for Colorado but I can’t complain about black coaches not getting chances then getting upset when they accept the rare opportunity. HBCU coaches almost never get consideration for these types of vacancies. So best of luck to @DeionSanders — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 4, 2022

Whether Deion Sanders stays or goes, look at how he enabled this to become all about him. He got the hopes and expectations of an HBCU and a Black city that have never had a fair shot. They already support his every move but couldn’t even let it be about the game and players. — Booker G. Washington (@TendentiousG) December 3, 2022