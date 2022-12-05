Obama Drags Herschel Walker Over Vampire; Werewolf Talk: Video

Photo: Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama poked fun at Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) over his recent discussion of vampires and werewolves during a campaign appearance.

On Thursday (December 1), Obama attended a rally to help garner votes for incumbent Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, who is running in the high-stakes runoff election against Walker.

The former president took a jab at Walker’s werewolf and vampire comments.

“Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia,” Obama said at the rally. “Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf.”

“This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself … when I was seven,” he added. “Then I grew up.”

No one throws shade better than Barack Obama. No one. 🔥pic.twitter.com/qFY20TWrMh — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) December 2, 2022

In a recent speech, Walker compared a fantasy movie to the Georgia Senate Runoff. According to Walker, the movie showed a person trying to defeat a vampire, who he compared to Warnock, but ultimately failing.

The Republican candidate said the vampire fighter failed because he didn’t have “faith,” urging his supporter to have faith in their “fellow brother” and in elected officials.

Walker also asserted that werewolves can defeat vampires, saying that he would want to be a werewolf.

Obama mocked the comment at the rally Thursday, saying “as far as I’m concerned, he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States senator.”

“This would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate,” Obama said.