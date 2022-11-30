How YouTube Inspires Creatives With The 2023 Black Voices Fund

Black creators play a key role in shaping the culture on YouTube. From music and comedy to fashion and politics, Black creators drive the platform forward in meaningful and unique ways, no matter what the focus of their content is.

This year’s group — from budgeting experts to plant-based fitness trainers, grill masters to licensed psychologists, outdoor and fishing enthusiasts and more — include 30 creators from across the U.S. that are a part of the overall 140 global creators selected to be a part of the class.

Below are few examples of the creators selected for the 2023 class. The complete U.S. list is HERE.

View a few of the creators below:

LovelyBryana: Hair. Beauty. Fashion. As Lovely As You Can Bee…

California

Bryana Dalcour, aka LovelyBryana, is a full-time creator and business owner whose content is beauty focused. Whether it’s teaching others how to slay a wig or bringing them on a behind-the-scenes journey of her life as a hair care brand owner, she aims to inspire and uplift others both in beauty and in life.

Joshua Arabu: Let’s create wealth together k?

North Carolina

Joshua is a Gen Z ex-realtor and full-time content creator best known for teaching personal finance in a fun and easy-to-understand way. His lighthearted and uncomplicated approach to finance has garnered an audience of over 450K followers in less than a year. His likable and easy-going personality has not only made him a perfect fit for many campaigns – but a perfect match for educating thousands of viewers.

Plant Based Princess: Self care is not self indulgence. It is self preservation.

Arkansas

Ri Turner is a conscious lifestyle content creator and entrepreneur who finds joy in sharing moments of intentional living through her lens and perspective. Ri strives to build community and creates a safe space for those who need it. Whether it be through food, mindfulness, or daily self care practices, Ri is adamant about showing that magical things can happen for you if you simply show up as your true self.

​Tenicka Boyd: Luxury – Leisure – Lifestyle

New York

Tenicka is a Manhattan-based mom living a colorful life, creating fashion, travel and lifestyle content. After spending many years serving on the leadership teams of organizations like the ACLU and racial justice organization Color of Change, as well as in the Obama Administration, Tenicka cultivated an online community of half a million people that focuses on living a colorful and purpose-driven life. Tenicka has traveled to more than 60 countries with her husband and daughter and documents her travels on social media.

iBelongOutdoors: Are you ready for weekly offshore and outdoor videos? Follow me on my craziest adventure!

Florida

iBelongOutdoors is an energetic, adventurous channel from Emmanuel Williams that produces fun inspirational content on the water. As a second-generation Jamaican born in Miami, fishing has always been a family tradition for Emmanuel, which influenced him to create iBelongOutdoors, with the hopes to inspire everyone to get outside and enjoy the world around them!

BeLeaf in Fatherhood: The mission of BeLeaf in Fatherhood is to equip fathers, give hope to mothers and inspire children.

California

Glen Henry wears many hats as a father, husband, creator, musician, author, emcee, CEO and mentor. He began documenting his journey as a stay-at-home father on YouTube in 2015. Six years later, he’s appeared in films, published children’s books, launched a multi-venture company, co-hosted a podcast with his wife of 12 years, Yvette, and added two more children for a total of four little ones who inspire his every endeavor. His company, BeLeaf in Fatherhood, creates content to equip fathers to love and lead their families into eternity.

Symphani Soto: Beauty and music

Florida

Symphani got started on YouTube in 2014, with candid vlogs meant to educate and uplift others on topics like skin breakouts and other “9-1-1” beauty issues. She’s since built an audience of more than 300k subscribers and over 15.5 million views and has focused on her passion for music, having grown up singing her whole life and developing an appreciation for various genres. Symphani dropped her debut EP in 2018, with the lead single, “All I Know” receiving more than 1 million streams. She continues to pursue music while creating content for her growing YouTube channel.