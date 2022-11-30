Hakeem Jeffries to Succeed Pelosi, Becomes First Black Party Leader in Congress

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was elected by House Democrats Wednesday to be their leader in the next Congress.

Jeffries replaces 82-year-old Speaker Nancy Pelosi who won re-election in the November midterm but will lose position as Speaker following her party’s election loss for control of the House to Republicans.

It was an uncontested election for Jeffries won the post in an uncontested election after Pelosi and the two other Democratic incumbent leaders Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, opted to step down. Jeffries, a 52-year-old New York resident, makes history as he will be the first Black congressmember to serve as House Democratic leader.

“Leadership is incredibly important,” said Jeffries. “When we get an opportunity as diverse leaders to serve in positions of consequence, the most meaningful thing we can do in that space is an incredibly good job.”

Jeffries represents the Eighth Congressional District of New York, an area that serves parts of Brooklyn and Queens. He is currently serving his fifth term in Congress.

Rep. Jeffries is also a member of the House Judiciary Committee and House Budget Committee and former Whip of the Congressional Black Caucus.