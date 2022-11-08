Georgia Poll Workers Who Stormed U.S. Capitol On Jan. 6 Fired On Election Day

On the morning of the 2022 election, two poll workers in Georgia were fired due to their ties with the Jan. 6 attacks. The poll workers— a mother and son — were fired at a polling location in John’s Creek which is located on the north side of Fulton County, according to WSB.

Election officials discovered that the poll workers were present in Washington, D.C. for the Jan. 6 attacks. In a Facebook post, the mother wrote about her experience on Jan. 6, 2021 when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capital in an attempt to overthrow the 2020 Election.

“I stood up for what’s right today in Washington DC,” the mother wrote on Facebook. “This election was a sham Mike Pence is a traitor. I was tear gassed FOUR times. I have pepper spray in my throat. I stormed the Capitol building. And my children have had the best learning experience of their lives.”

Georgia’s Secretary of State was informed of the social media post and made the decision to fire both of the poll workers.

After election officials fired the mother and son, they were disruptive and had to be escorted out of the polling area by police.

Georgia stands as a key state that could turn the tides of the political landscape.