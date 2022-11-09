Digital Daily

These Black Candidates Made History During The 2022 Midterm Elections

  • Black Information Network
Democrat Maxwell A. Frost (left) and Democrat Wes Moore (right) both made history on November 8, 2022. Photo: Maxwell Alejandro Frost for Congress, Getty Images

A record number of Black candidates are running for the United States’ top offices on Tuesday (November 8), and some of them made history Tuesday night (November 8). — of these candidates are newcomers to politics, while some secured a win during their re-election.

Not all were vying for a seat in Congress. Some were going for state office, including the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and more. Either way, they’re diversifying the country’s political landscape, often dominated by white men.

Here were the Black leaders who will shake up the status quo:

Maxwell Alejandro Frost

Party: Democrat

Position: Representative of Florida’s 10th Congressional District

The first Gen Z candidate has won the U.S. House seat for Florida’s 10th congressional district, previously held by Rep. Val Demings. Frost, 25, defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish.

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown

Party: Democrat

Position: Attorney General for the state of Maryland

Brown, a five-year congressman, beat Republican Michael Peroutka to become Maryland’s first Black attorney general.

Wes Moore

Party: Democrat

Position: Governor of Maryland

Moore made history as Maryland’s first Black governor and the third Black American to become governor in the nation’s history. He defeated far-right Republican Dan Cox.

Summer Lee

Party: Democrat

Position: Representative of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District

Summer Lee is projected to become the first Black woman from Pennsylvania to be elected to Congress.

Andrea Campbell

Party: Democrat

Position: Attorney General of Massachusetts

Campbell, a former Boston councilwoman, defeated Jay McMahon in Massachusetts’ attorney general race. She’s the first Black woman to serve in the state’s role.

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

