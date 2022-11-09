These Black Candidates Made History During The 2022 Midterm Elections

Democrat Maxwell A. Frost (left) and Democrat Wes Moore (right) both made history on November 8, 2022. Photo: Maxwell Alejandro Frost for Congress, Getty Images

A record number of Black candidates are running for the United States’ top offices on Tuesday (November 8), and some of them made history Tuesday night (November 8). — of these candidates are newcomers to politics, while some secured a win during their re-election.

Not all were vying for a seat in Congress. Some were going for state office, including the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and more. Either way, they’re diversifying the country’s political landscape, often dominated by white men.

Here were the Black leaders who will shake up the status quo:

Maxwell Alejandro Frost

Party: Democrat

Position: Representative of Florida’s 10th Congressional District

The first Gen Z candidate has won the U.S. House seat for Florida’s 10th congressional district, previously held by Rep. Val Demings. Frost, 25, defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish.

WE WON!!!! History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress. #FL10 — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 9, 2022

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown

Party: Democrat

Position: Attorney General for the state of Maryland

Brown, a five-year congressman, beat Republican Michael Peroutka to become Maryland’s first Black attorney general.

Thank you MD for putting your faith in me as your next Attorney General – I promise to serve with integrity, be an advocate for equity & justice, and push forward the progress we know is possible To every voter and volunteer, this victory belongs to you https://t.co/KP1Kn3GwBb — Anthony G. Brown (@BrownforMD) November 9, 2022

Wes Moore

Party: Democrat

Position: Governor of Maryland

Moore made history as Maryland’s first Black governor and the third Black American to become governor in the nation’s history. He defeated far-right Republican Dan Cox.

Thank you, Maryland! pic.twitter.com/eomVIctCt2 — Wes Moore for Maryland Governor (@iamwesmoore) November 9, 2022

Summer Lee

Party: Democrat

Position: Representative of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District

Summer Lee is projected to become the first Black woman from Pennsylvania to be elected to Congress.

HERSTORY! Summer Lee has won Pennsylvania’s 12th district, making her the first Black woman to ever be elected to Congress from that state. pic.twitter.com/oViDHVWgGO — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 9, 2022

Andrea Campbell

Party: Democrat

Position: Attorney General of Massachusetts

Campbell, a former Boston councilwoman, defeated Jay McMahon in Massachusetts’ attorney general race. She’s the first Black woman to serve in the state’s role.

HISTORIC: Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general, the AP projects. https://t.co/XJ0CzY7E9n pic.twitter.com/efqjsQyUc1 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) November 9, 2022