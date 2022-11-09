These Black Candidates Made History During The 2022 Midterm Elections

A record number of Black candidates are running for the United States’ top offices on Tuesday (November 8), and some of them made history Tuesday night (November 8). — of these candidates are newcomers to politics, while some secured a win during their re-election.
Not all were vying for a seat in Congress. Some were going for state office, including the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and more. Either way, they’re diversifying the country’s political landscape, often dominated by white men.
Here were the Black leaders who will shake up the status quo:
Maxwell Alejandro Frost
Party: Democrat
Position: Representative of Florida’s 10th Congressional District
The first Gen Z candidate has won the U.S. House seat for Florida’s 10th congressional district, previously held by Rep. Val Demings. Frost, 25, defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish.
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown
Party: Democrat
Position: Attorney General for the state of Maryland
Brown, a five-year congressman, beat Republican Michael Peroutka to become Maryland’s first Black attorney general.
Wes Moore
Party: Democrat
Position: Governor of Maryland
Moore made history as Maryland’s first Black governor and the third Black American to become governor in the nation’s history. He defeated far-right Republican Dan Cox.
Summer Lee
Party: Democrat
Position: Representative of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District
Summer Lee is projected to become the first Black woman from Pennsylvania to be elected to Congress.
Andrea Campbell
Party: Democrat
Position: Attorney General of Massachusetts
Campbell, a former Boston councilwoman, defeated Jay McMahon in Massachusetts’ attorney general race. She’s the first Black woman to serve in the state’s role.
Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.