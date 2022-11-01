Lowe’s Filling Supply Chain Positions Wednesday, Nov. 2

As it rounds out its teams to better serve customers next spring, Lowe’s is getting set to hire approximately 50 new full-time and part-time associates Nov. 2 at its regional distribution center in Adairsville, Georgia. The walk-in hiring event will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer.

Day, night and weekend shifts are available, and Lowe’s offers competitive wages as well as comprehensive benefits packages. No reservations or resumes are required for Wednesday’s hiring event. Job seekers can learn more about available roles by visiting talent.lowes.com or texting LOWES to 37000.

Lowe’s actively promotes top talent. Nearly 80 percent of Lowe’s location leaders have been promoted internally to their current role.

LOWE’S SUPPLY CHAIN HIRING DAY DETAILS

WHAT:

Lowe’s is hosting a walk-in hiring event at its regional distribution center in Adairsville, Georgia, to fill approximately 50 jobs, making it easy for anyone to start a career with Lowe’s. Lowe’s is hiring full-time operations team members for day, night and weekend shifts.

Candidates (18+) will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.

Lowe’s provides competitive wages and offers pay incentives for select shifts.

WHERE/WHEN:

Apply in-person from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Lowe’s distribution center located at: 255 PROSPERITY WAY, NE, ADAIRSVILLE, GA 30103

No experience, resume or reservation is needed. Candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID. For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear closed-toed shoes.

ABOUT LOWE’S BENEFITS