Takeoff of Migos Rap Group Reportedly Killed In Houston

Takeoff was reportedly killed in Houston, Texas. The member of Migos, whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was at 810 Billiards & Bowling when the incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m.

He was only 28-years-old.

Takeoff, who is the nephew of rapper Quavo, was one of the founding members of Migos.

He was the glue of the group during their early days as Quavo concentrated more on sports in high school, and Offset faced numerous legal issues. Takeoff was persistent in the studio and often outshined the other more well-known members of the group.

The group would sign to Quality Control and released their magnum opus, Culture, in 2017. Weeks ago, Takeoff and Quavo released an album entitled, Only Built for Infinity Links.

Story developing.