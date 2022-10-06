BLM Slams Kanye West, Candace Owens For Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Photo: Getty Images

Black Lives Matter Grassroots has responded to Kanye West and his models donning “White Lives Matter” shirts at his YZY fashion show, saying “stunt” does nothing but harm those fighting for justice.

On Tuesday (October 4), BLM Grassroots released a statement to TMZ condemning Ye and Candace Owens, who also was pictured posing with the rapper in a matching “White Lives Matter” shirt at the YZY Season 9 fashion show in Paris.

“While some may see Kanye and Candace’s stunt as a distraction, we recognize that it harms thousands of families fighting for justice for their loved ones killed by state-sanctioned violence,” the statement reads in part.

“Kanye knows very well that ‘white lives’ have never been targeted for oppression,” BLM said. “Black folks, in contrast, are at the bottom of virtually every economic, social, and political measure because of centuries of individual and institutional racism.”

In their statement, BLM also called out Owens for spreading “toxic confusion,” saying that the phrasing on the shirts worn by the two can be “used to legitimize violent assaults on Black people.”

The statement comes after Ye called Black Lives Matter a “scam.”

“Everyone know that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it’s over. You’re welcome,” he wrote in all caps on his Instagram story.

BLM pointed out in their statement that the movement benefits everyone in the long run because “when Black people get free, everybody gets free.”