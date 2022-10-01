Fat Joe, Lil Kim, Trina, and GloRilla Headline 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Hip Hop’s biggest night, “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022, will premiere its annual broadcast on Tuesday, October 4th at 9PM ET/PT on BET.

Taped from Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Sept. 30, the annual celebration brings together the hottest names in hip hop to pay homage to the year’s best in hip hop culture. Armani White, Clipse, Fivio Foreign, Jeezy, King Combs, Kodak Black, Lil Tjay, joined previously announced performers French Montana, Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E, Pusha T, Armani White, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and an all-star tribute to iconic LOUD Records and pioneering founder Steve Rifkind.

Performers who honored the legendary label included David Banner featuring Lil’ Flip, Dead Prez, Fat Joe, Mobb Deep with Lil’ Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and Wu-Tang Clan. Hosted by GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe, “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 4 on BET.

Baby Tate, Big Boss Vette, Deetranada, Guapdad 4000, Jayson Cash, Ray Vaughn, Reuben Vincent, Sa-Roc, Sauce Walka and Topaz Jones appeared as this year’s on-air cypher talent for “BET Hip Hop Awards.”

The show will unleash a digital-exclusive cypher featuring rising stars Armani Caesar, Kentheman, Nana, Navelle Hice, OT The Real, Yung Pooda, and several social cypher surprises that will compliment the on-air tentpole event.