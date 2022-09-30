Supreme Court Holds Investiture Ceremony For Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The investiture ceremony purely serves as a formality since Jackson has already been sworn in and participating fully in the court’s activities.

During the ceremony, Jackson sat in the historic chair once used by Chief Justice John Marshall in the 1800s, which has been used for investitures since 1972.

Jackson again took the judicial oath at the ceremony before she was seated on the far right of the Supreme Court bench, which serves as the typical placement for the newest justice.

The court’s new term kicks off Monday (October 3), with the justices taking up a number of contentious cases and hot-button issues.

Jackson is the third Black justice in the court’s history. She is the sixth woman to ever serve on the court, and for the time in history, the Supreme Court will have four women serving as justices simultaneously.