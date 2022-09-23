Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Opened His Home To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Perry is opening up about offering his home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they stepped down from the throne.

On Wednesday (September 21), Perry appeared on Today and revealed why he opened his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior members of the British royal family in 2020.

“It was a very difficult time for them,” the filmmaker said Wednesday. “What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love — these two people love each other. They found each other — out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other.”

The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them,” he added. “If I don’t have that, what she and Harry have, I don’t want it — that’s really amazing.”

In a recent interview with The Cut, Meghan said Perry reached out when she married the Prince in 2019 to let her know that he’d always be available for support or advice because “he understood what this meant, and that he could only imagine what it was like.”

After living in the director’s mansion, Meghan and Prince Harry purchased a home in Montecito, which was filled with a grand piano gifted by Perry.

