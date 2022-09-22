Supreme Cout Justice Clarence Thomas’ Wife Under Investigation for Involvement in the ‘big lie’

Ginni Thomas, wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been implicated in helping to perpetuate the “big lie” on behalf od Donald Trump, which called into question the validity of the 2020 presidential election and ultimately ignited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s capital.

Mrs. Thomas, a bitter opponent of congressional democrats and what she calls the “leftist tyranny'” (which includes President Barack Obama), sent numerous text messages to Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows before January 6 in support of overturning the election.

Her attorney, Mark Paoletta, originally turned down the request for Thomas to be interviewed by the committee in late June. According to a letter obtained by The New York Times, he claimed: “I do not believe there is currently a sufficient basis to speak with Mrs. Thomas.”

“I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee. As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity, ” said her attorney Mark Paoletta in a letter obtained by the New York Times.

Not only does the panel have the texts between Thomas and Meadows, but they are also in possession of emails from Thomas to officials in numerous states about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. She reached out to 29 Arizona state lawmakers in November and December 2020, encouraging them to ignore Biden’s win by popular vote and “choose” their own presidential electors.

Her dubious actions to overturn the election have also called into question, her husband, Clarence Thomas’ ability to be objective and fairly decide any cases related to his wife’s involvement and highly questionable tactics. Legal experts are asking that Thomas remove himself from hearing specific cases involving the Jan. 6 insurrection, and political cases related to the “big lie.”