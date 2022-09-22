Herschel Walker Says ‘He’s Not That Smart’ When Questioned About Debating Sen. Warnock

Herschel Walker recently made another questionable remark ahead of the 2022 Election. The Republican Senate candidate was asked about his upcoming debate against Sen. Raphael Walker which will take place on Oct. 14 in Savannah.

When speaking to reporters at the Savannah Morning News, Walker was asked about his prep for the debate.

“Talking to the voters, talking to you.” Walker said. “You told me I gotta prepare, so I’m preparing. I’m this country boy, you know, I’m not that smart. And [Warnock’s] that preacher. He’s a smart man, wears these nice suits. So he’s going to show up there, embarrass me at the debate, October the 14th. And I’m just waiting, you know, I’ll show up, and I’m [going to] do my best.”

Walker, who has issued several perplexing remarks, probably should not have announced out loud that he isn’t smart.

In August, Walker spoke against a climate law by saying, “[A] lot of money it’s going to trees,” Walker said. “Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

The remark served as another moment where Walker gave a nonsensical answer in regards to an important issue.

In July, Walker claimed that China’s bad air often comes to America.

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air,” Walker said. “So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then — now we got we to clean that back up.”

Walker will challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November, but he continues to have a difficult time proving that he can handle the responsibilities of being a U.S. Senator. Encouraged to run for the Senate seat by former President Donald Trump, Walker doesn’t have any political experience and has often seemed confused when asked basic politically-based questions.

Following Walker’s most recent statement, a spokesperson claimed that Walker was being sarcastic. “It is a sad day when so many people in politics and the media don’t understand sarcasm,” Will Kiley told The Hill. “Herschel has been traveling across Georgia for over a year meeting the people and listening to their concerns. Herschel is going to be ready on October 14 in Savannah to debate Raphael Warnock, who has to stand there and explain his horrendous voting record to the people.”