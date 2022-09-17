61-Year-Old Man Completes Over 400-Mile Walk Along Underground Railroad

Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia man celebrated Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday by walking over 400 miles along the Underground Railroad, People reports.

On Saturday (September 10), 61-year-old Kenneth Johnston completed his walk from New York to Canada in honor of the abolitionist — a journey he began in July.

At the end of his over 400-mile walk, Johnston landed at the Salem Chapel British Methodist Episcopal Church in St. Catharines, Ontario, which Tubman attended from 1851 to 1861, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I have so much respect for Harriet Tubman and just how far and how much of herself she gave to rescue so many people over 800 miles from Maryland’s Eastern Shore,” Johnston told the outlet.

During his New York to Canada journey, Johnston stopped at several sites that are known for their connection to the Underground Railroad, according to reports.

The first stop on Johnston’s walk was the Harriet Tubman Memorial in Harlem. Last month, the 61-year-old stopped at the grave of Fredrick Douglas located in Rochester’s Mount Hope Cemetery.

Johnston said one of his favorite moments of the walk was meeting Tubman’s great-great grandniece, Judith Bryant.

“It helped me connect to Harriet Tubman even more in her life by meeting her descendants,” Johnston said.

The “walking artist” said he’s proud to have walked the same path that Tubman and others trekked during their quest for freedom.

“It’s really exciting to make the complete journey she traveled,” he said.