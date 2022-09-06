Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Sidelined After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will quarantine for the next few days after testing positive for COVID-19. On Sept. 6, Dickens shared his status in a social media post.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” Dickens said. “And so I’ll be taking my meetings from here from home virtually for the next few days until I test negative.”

Dickens also revealed that he feels rather healthy, despite the positive test. “I am feeling fine,” he said. I have minor symptoms, and I think that’s because I am vaccinated and I’m boosted so I encourage you to also be vaccinated and boosted. So I’m going to stay home and then I’ll see you guys around real soon. Take care Atlanta.”

This is the second time Dickens has tested positive for COVID since becoming Mayor of Atlanta. In December 2021, Dickens, mayor-elect at the time, tested positive after a rigorous election season where he traveled and hosted campaign events.