Judge Rejects Gov. Brian Kemp’s Request To Dismiss Subpoena Issued By Fani Willis

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will have to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County’s election probe. On Aug. 29, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney denied Kemp’s request to have a subpoena dismissed.

Issued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the subpoena will force Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.

The judge allowed Kemp to delay his testimony until after the November election where he will face-off against Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams.