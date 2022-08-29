Judge Rejects Gov. Brian Kemp’s Request To Dismiss Subpoena Issued By Fani Willis

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will have to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County’s election probe. On Aug. 29, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney denied Kemp’s request to have a subpoena dismissed.
Issued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the subpoena will force Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
The judge allowed Kemp to delay his testimony until after the November election where he will face-off against Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams.
The judge also noted that the investigation can not be used by Kemp or Abrams to influence the outcome of the election.
After Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden in November 2020, he called Kemp and other officials in Georgia and allegedly pressured them to overturn the election. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”
On Aug. 17, Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani submitted testimony for the investigation in Fulton County.