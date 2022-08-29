ATL Black Pride Weekend To Feature Kandi, Big Latto, Jussie Smollett, Saucy Santana

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, the country’s leading LGBTQ+ annual pride prepares for its 26th year with an exciting line-up during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend.

Taking place in Atlanta, the five-day celebration will include special appearances by: Kandi Burruss, Jussie Smollett, Joseline Hernandez, Natalie Nunn, Stasha Sanchez, Saucy Santana, Big Latto, Jhonni Blaze, Erica Banks, Jerrie Johnson, Melissa “DJ M” Scott.

Kicking off on Sept. 1 with an Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Opening Reception presented by the City of Atlanta and Mayor Andre Dickens, additional Pride nightlife events will take place in many of Atlanta’s premiere Midtown venues.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend organizers, in conjunction with the mayor’s office and the Atlanta Police Department, have taken extra precautions to ensure that all celebration participants had a safe and enjoyable weekend in the great peach state.

In partnership with various healthcare providers, HIV testing and information on official vaccination locations for MonkeyPox and COVID-19 will be regularly disseminated amongst attendees.

Headlining this year’s 10th annual Pure Heat Community Festival are 2022 honorees Joseline Hernandez (“Joseline’s Cabaret”), Kandi Burruss (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and Jussie Smollett (“Empire”). Burruss will receive the annual Humanitarian award; Natalie Nunn (“BADDIES SOUTH”) will receive the all-new Pioneer award; Stasha Sanchez (“Legendary”) will receive the annual ICON award. Hernandez will receive a Trailblazer awards; Smollett will receive the first-ever Alvin Ailey Trailblazer Award.