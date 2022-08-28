Sen. Tonya Anderson Attends ‘Defining US: Children At The Crossroads of Change’ Advance Screening In Atlanta

The CWK Network, Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, and the National Black Empowerment Council recently hosted a private screening for “Defining US: Children at the Crossroads of Change” documentary at IMAX Atlantic Station.

Over 100 guests including state legislators, educators and more had an advance viewing of the film, which was released on Aug. 23 on all TV On-Demand platforms. The screening was kicked off with a warm welcome from the film’s Director and Executive Producer, Stacey DeWitt.

Immediately following the film, Sen. Tonya Anderson provided powerful remarks surrounding the documentary’s central concept. A high energy talkback was moderated by Brooks Baptiste (Wake Up Atlanta Anchor) with panelists Paul Forbes (Executive Producer of Defining US), Stacey DeWitt (Director and Executive Producer of Defining US), and Tammie Workman (Education in Chief for CWK Network and producer of Defining US) followed by a Q&A from the audience.