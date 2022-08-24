Tyler Perry Makes Movie Magic with ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Movie mogul, Tyler Perry has another major motion picture hit on his hands, with the release of the highly anticipated A Jazzman’s Blues. The poignant film, one of Perry’s first works, was actually inspired by legendary playwright August Wilson. “I was telling him that I had all these stories that I wanted to tell, and he was very, very encouraging about me writing what I wanted to write. I went home that night and started writing A Jazzman’s Blues,” Perry said.

A Jazzman’s Blues, set in the deep south, starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer tells the story of two lovers navigating their way through the pleasure and the perils of life in the deep south during the 1940s.

“I wrote it in 1995. It was the first screenplay I ever wrote. The two characters are just trying to find their own way in the world. Initially, I wanted to play the lead role of Bayou, but that was 1995 — I aged out.”

Perry, 52, may know a little something about the blues. The 52-year-old actor, writer and producer wrote the film in 1995 when he was a 25-year-old aspiring screenwriter, but at the time was a homeless creative living in his car. “I was in Atlanta struggling to make it. I was hungry, sleeping on my cousin’s couch, eventually getting put out and being homeless. I was trying to get my first play off the ground, and this screenplay just poured out of me,” he recalled. “I held onto it for all of these years.”

The first trailer for Tyler Perry‘s highly anticipated Netflix drama A Jazzman’s Blues is below.

A Jazzman’s Blues is on Netflix Sept. 23. It will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.