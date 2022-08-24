Atlanta Woman Who Killed Former Co-Worker Claimed She Was Burglarized, Threatened By Victims

The story behind a recent shooting spree that occurred in the Midtown section of Atlanta continues to unfold. Raissa Kengne allegedly shot and killed Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners and injured another victim in targeted attacks on Aug. 22.

Kengne, 34, was arrested after taking a taxi from Midtown to the Atlanta airport in an attempt to catch an international flight, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

However, Kengne, an accountant and IT specialist, provided a glimpse into her motive on social media days before the shooting.

In her social media posts, Kengne claimed that Freeman and her former employer, the BDO USA accounting firm, committed fraud and she had evidence to prove it. She would file a lawsuit against Freeman, BDO USA, and others. In the lawsuit, she claimed that she faced threats, and someone from the company burglarized her condo and took important documents form her safe. She believes that a property manager at her condo provided a copy of her key to allow someone to enter her place. After she was unable to find attorney to take the case, she represented herself in the case, according to WXIA.

Kengne also posted video of her interaction with an Atlanta police officer as she asked about a burglary that took place at her condo.

More information will likely be revealed during Kengne’s pending murder trial. On Aug. 23, a judge denied her bond after she was charged in the triple shooting.