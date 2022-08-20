Madden NFL 23 Features Kendrick Lamar,Wiz Khalifa and New Artist Risqkaé [Listen]

The future of hip-hop took the field on Friday, Aug. 19 , as the Madden NFL 23 Soundtrack delivered a starting lineup of MVP artists, all-star collaborations, gifted rookies, and gritty exclusives that will hit everything all season long.

For the first time in franchise history the soundtrack has a prize quarterback, with 3-time GRAMMY® winning writer/producer/rapper Hit-Boy creating 33 exclusive beats for the game’s cinematics. In addition, Hit-Boy and two-time GRAMMY®nominee Cordae collaborated on the bespoke track ‘CHECKMATE’, which will debut in Madden NFL 23 around NFL Kickoff. A tease of the exclusive track was featured in a new Madden NFL 23 TV spot which aired Aug. 19 when the game launched worldwide.

But that’s only the beginning: The game’s 39 defining bangers also feature superstar collabs like Pusha T ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Don Toliver, Snoop Dogg ft. Nas and Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wiz Khalifa; killer tracks by Joey Bada$$, Nas, and Kendrick Lamar; and unstoppable newcomers like innovative L.A. rapper/producer Malachiii, Japanese DJ and BAPE creator Nigo (with Tyler The Creator), and 2022 XXL Freshman Class female MC Doechii.

More than a third of the soundtrack will debut new or exclusive music from artists, including Big K.R.I.T., King Green, Gizzle ft. BRE-Z, Symba, Erica Banks, Lord Afrixana, Marqus Clae, and Simon Said. & Jazzfeezy, with hard-hitting tracks by Killer Mike and Bas available only in game. Post-launch – and pre-kickoff – will bring the full ‘CHECKMATE’ as well as the exclusive ‘NO LIMIT’ by Money Man, Babyface Ray & Key Glock ft. BLEU from the kingpins at Empire.

A standout performance by new and up-coming hitmaker, Risqkaé hit the mark in a major way with her breakout song “The Intro.” Listen here to hear this banger.

Check out the official playlists on Spotify and Apple Music and experience the full impact when the game and soundtrack release on August 19 with more new music updates dropping during the season.