Julian Bond Partners with UPS for Direct Hire Event Today

Atlanta City Council Member Michael Julian Bond Partnering with UPS to Present Direct Hire Event Saturday at C.T. Martin Recreation Center

WHO: Council member Michael Julian Bond

WHAT: UPS direct hire event

WHEN: Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW,

BACKGROUND: Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond is partnering with UPS and the Direct H.I.R.E. (Helping People Regain Employment) Project to host a direct hire event at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

UPS is seeking to directly hire package handlers. Participants should bring a valid state ID or driver’s license to be admitted and dress for the event is business casual. Interviews will be held on site and contingent job offers may be made on the spot.

Job benefits include weekly pay, a safe work environment, up to $25,000 in tuition assistance, a 401(k), and medical, dental and vision insurance after a waiting period. Hires are being made for multiple shifts, including “pre-load” from 4-9 a.m., “daysort” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., “twilight” from 5-10 p.m., and “midnight” from 10:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. For hires, base pay includes $15.50 an hour and an educational benefit of $5,250 for which all new employees would qualify.

Those interested in career opportunities and advancement can learn more here.