Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated.

Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.

In an email that was recently publicized, Willis took aim at Kemp and his lawyer, Brian McEvoy, after Georgia’s Governor refused to testify and claimed politics was the cause for the investigation.

“The email you sent is offensive and beneath an officer of the court. You are both wrong and confused,” Willis wrote. “Let’s discuss the ways you are wrong: This is NOT a politically motivated investigation. It is a criminal investigation and often at the end of criminal investigations people are cleared and often they go to prison.”

Willis continued by saying that her office has attempted accommodate Kemp for months, but the governor has failed to comply.

“We have been working with you in good faith for months,” she wrote. “You have been rude and even disparaging to my staff. You have been less than honest about conversations that have taken place. You have taken my kindness as weakness and you have continually treated this investigation with disdain. Your client is a mere witness that needs to come and tell the truth. That is all we have ever asked of the Governor.”

After Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden in November 2020, he called Kemp and other officials in Georgia and allegedly pressured them to overturn the election. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

On Aug. 17, Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani submitted testimony for the investigation in Fulton County.