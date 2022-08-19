Teyana Taylor Receives Her Flowers At ‘The Last Rose Petal’ Tour In Atlanta (Photos)

Teyana Taylor’s career expands beyond music. She has remained a prominent cultural figure by delving into different aspects of entertainment such as dance, fashion, and reality TV.

However, Teyana’s impact in music can’t be ignored.

After recently announcing a farewell tour, fans across the nation have lined up to get a glimpse of the sultry star before her potential departure from music.

Teyana recently brought “The Last Rose Petal” to Atlanta where lines wrapped around the block at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

She entered the stage dressed as a sultry detective, with a red fedora and lime green trench coat. For nearly two hours, Teyana displayed her sensual dance skills by gliding across the stage à la Michael Jackson and giving lap dances to two female fans.

Teyana performed hits such as “Gimme Love,” “Shoot It Up,” “1-800-One-Night,” and “Rose in Harlem.”

She also made it a family affair by giving her husband, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, the opportunity to spit few bars. And she gave her adorable daughter, Junie, a moment to show the crowd why she’s a star in the making.

Overall, if this is indeed Teyana’s last tour as a musician, she put on an amazing show where she undoubtedly received her flowers.

View photos below.

Photos By: Norman Johnson