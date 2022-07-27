Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Brought $6M to College Park

ATL Airport District Hosts Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® for the 69th South Atlantic Regional Conference

Event Generated $6 Million in Economic Impact to College Park, East Point, Hapeville and Union City

This past spring, the ATL Airport District hosted Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated’s 69th South Atlantic Regional Conference, a gathering of more than 8,000 members from Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. Comprised of four cities nestled between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and bustling downtown Atlanta, The District saw an estimated $6 million in revenue from the conference, ultimately supporting the area’s local businesses, comprised of Black-owned businesses.

“It was a wonderful experience to welcome so many members of Alpha Kappa Alpha here in The District,” said Cookie Smoak, president of the ATL Airport District. “Before the group’s arrival, we painted the city in pink and green and several of our restaurants and local businesses even created specials just for conference attendees, which were available throughout the weekend.”

The 69th South Atlantic Regional Conference was held at the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), the second-largest convention center in the U.S. It was the South Atlantic Region’s first in-person conference since the pandemic. During the event, the group achieved several objectives centered around health, the arts, service, economic and social issues. The sorority administered more than 1,700 COVID safety kits to historically Black colleges and universities locally. At a local recreation center, the sorority sponsored a health fair where COVID vaccines, booster shots, health screenings and testing for blood pressure and cholesterol were administered. To assist in building an economic legacy, the sorority’s members shopped and dined at several ATL Airport District Black-owned businesses. For conference attendees, the group hosted more than 2000 at its popular step show at the Gateway Center Arena, which sits on the GICC campus. As a gift to the community, the conference leaves a sizeable donation to College Park Elementary School to help fund its Arts programming.

“On behalf of the members of the South Atlantic Region, we couldn’t have done this without the support of The District” said Carolyn G. Randolph, South Atlantic Regional Director. “They were instrumental in getting all parties to the table to make the conference a success”.