Every Black Nominee For The 2022 Emmy Awards

The 74th Emmy Award nominees have been revealed, and a number of Black entertainers have earned nods.
On Tuesday (July 12), nominations were unveiled for the 2022 Emmys set to take place at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Of note, Zendaya, 25, again made history as the youngest woman to ever be nominated for producing at the Emmys. This follows her ground-breaking win as the youngest lead actress drama winner in 2020.
The cast of Abbott Elementary is also up for a number of awards at the 2022 ceremony, which will be broadcasted live Monday, September 12 on NBC and Peacock.
Keep scrolling for the full list of this year’s Black Emmy nominees.
Zendaya
Show: Euphoria
Category: Lead Actress In A Drama, Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Quinta Brunson
Show: Abbott Elementary
Category: Lead Actress In A Comedy
Issa Rae
Show: Insecure
Category: Lead Actress In A Comedy
Lizzo
Show: Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Category: Outstanding Competition Program
Donald Glover
Show: Atlanta
Category: Lead Actor In A Comedy
Sanaa Lathan
Show: Succession
Category: Guest Actress In A Drama
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Show: Abbott Elementary
Category: Supporting Actress In A Comedy
Trevor Noah
Show: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Category: Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Tyler James Williams
Show: Abbott Elementary
Category: Supporting Actor In A Comedy
Former President Barack Obama
Show: Our Great National Parks
Category: Outstanding Narration
Chadwick Boseman
Show: What If…?
Category: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Posthumous)
Janelle James
Show: Abbott Elementary
Category: Supporting Actress In A Comedy
Natasha Rothwell
Show: The White Lotus
Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.