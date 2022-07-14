Every Black Nominee For The 2022 Emmy Awards

Photo: Getty Images

The 74th Emmy Award nominees have been revealed, and a number of Black entertainers have earned nods.

On Tuesday (July 12), nominations were unveiled for the 2022 Emmys set to take place at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Of note, Zendaya, 25, again made history as the youngest woman to ever be nominated for producing at the Emmys. This follows her ground-breaking win as the youngest lead actress drama winner in 2020.

The cast of Abbott Elementary is also up for a number of awards at the 2022 ceremony, which will be broadcasted live Monday, September 12 on NBC and Peacock.

Keep scrolling for the full list of this year’s Black Emmy nominees.

Zendaya

Show: Euphoria

Category: Lead Actress In A Drama, Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Quinta Brunson

Show: Abbott Elementary

Category: Lead Actress In A Comedy

Issa Rae

Show: Insecure

Category: Lead Actress In A Comedy

Lizzo

Show: Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Category: Outstanding Competition Program

Donald Glover

Show: Atlanta

Category: Lead Actor In A Comedy

Sanaa Lathan

Show: Succession

Category: Guest Actress In A Drama

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Show: Abbott Elementary

Category: Supporting Actress In A Comedy

Trevor Noah

Show: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Category: Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Tyler James Williams

Show: Abbott Elementary

Category: Supporting Actor In A Comedy

Former President Barack Obama

Show: Our Great National Parks

Category: Outstanding Narration

Chadwick Boseman

Show: What If…?

Category: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Posthumous)

Janelle James

Show: Abbott Elementary

Category: Supporting Actress In A Comedy

Natasha Rothwell

Show: The White Lotus

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

This is a developing story and will be updated.