Trevor Noah To Host White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, will be the featured entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, multiple outlets confirmed Monday (February 14).

The comedian will headline the April 30 event –– marking the return of the annual dinner which has been paused amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing –– and thinking –– four nights a week,” a statement from Association President and CBS News Radio reporter Stephen Portnoy reads. “We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.'”

Trevor Noah is also slated to host this year’s Grammy Awards.

In terms of who all will be there, NBC News reported that the Association believes President Joe Biden will be in attendance, saying in a statement that they are hopeful this year’s dinner “will offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause.”

His predecessor, Donald Trump, skipped the black-tie event –– which raises money for journalism scholarships –– while in office.

