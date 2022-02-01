‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson Honored By Philly City Council

Photo: Getty Images

Comedian and Abbott Elementary creator Qunita Brunson is set to be honored by her hometown after the Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution to honor the entertainer.

“Today, @ PHLCouncil passed my resolution to honor and celebrate trailblazing writer, actor, comedian, and Philadelphia native, Quinta Brunson.” City Council member Helen Gym tweeted Thursday afternoon (January 27).

“On behalf of teachers everywhere, thank you for celebrating and lifting up educators,” Gym, was a teacher who, like Brunson’s character on the show, went above and beyond to get her kids a new rug for their classroom.

Brunson is the creative genius behind the ABC hit series, which broke viewing records last week, becoming the first comedy series to quadruple views since its premiere on the network.

“Honoring and celebrating trailblazing writer, actor, and comedian Quinta Brunson for her creation of Abbott Elementary, an innovative, hilarious Black and woman-led sitcom that sheds light on the joy, struggle, dedication, and resilience of Philadelphia teachers and school communities,” Gym’s resolution reads in part.

If you haven’t watched already, the show follows a good-hearted new teacher’s ventures to support her students, by any hilarious means necessary. The show co-stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, and Janelle James as “Principal Ava Coleman” –– not to be mistaken for award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Catch up on Abbott on Hulu and watch Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cO-_7oi-61Y?feature=oembed]

