Aspiretv Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary

(L-R) CEO and Founder of UP Entertainment Charles Humbard, aspireTV SVP of Multicultural Networks & Strategy Angela Cannon and Chef G. Garvin at the aspireTV 10 Year Anniversary Luncehon

The network hosted a press luncheon filled with talent, executives, and media in honor of the milestone at Chef G. Garvin’s LowCountry Steak Restaurant in Atlanta on June 27th

aspireTV, the television network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, celebrated their 10 Year Anniversary with a luncheon at Chef G. Garvin’s restaurant, LowCountry Steak Restaurant. The celebration was attended by aspireTV talent, executives, and guests including but not limited to: Chef G. Garvin (G. Garvin Live!), Vee Prince (aspireTV MKTPLC), Nakia Stephens (Founder, Damn Write Originals), Michaele Tocco (Chaos To Calm), Chef Kristol Bryant (Taste of Philly wt), Jaliel Thurman (HBCU101), Tolly Carr (HBCU101, No Huddle), Charles Humbard (UP Entertainment CEO and Founder), Angela Cannon (aspireTV SVP, Multicultural Networks & Strategy), and lifestyle influencers Nikka Shae (@ohnikka) and Jarvis George (@vibesinatl).

Over the past decade, aspireTV has expanded their programming to offer reality series, specials and independent films as well as beloved dramas, contemporary comedies and provocative documentaries that allow you to connect and… see yourself here.

About aspireTV

(L-R) UP Entertainment/AspireTV Execs, VP, Production and Content Services Julia Lucas, CEO and Founder of UP Entertainment Charles Humbard, EVP, Content Distribution & Marketing Affiliate Sales Hal Rosenberg, SVP of Multicultural Networks & Strategy Angela Cannon, SVP of Marketing Wendy McCoy, Sr. Director Of Programming & Acquisition Tina Rodriguez, VP Compliance, Investor Relations and Reporting Tendai Mashingaidze and VP Content Strategy and Acquisition, Hector Campos at the aspireTV 10th Anniversary Press Luncheon on June 27, 2022

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for aspireTV)

Chef G. Garvin of aspireTV’s G. Garvin Live! delivers remarks at aspireTV 10th Anniversary Press Luncheon on June 27, 2022 (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for aspireTV)

Vee Prince of aspire MKTPLC hosted the aspireTV 10th Anniversary Press Luncheon on June 27, 2022 (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for aspireTV)

aspireTV’s new SVP of Multicultural Networks & Strategy Angela Cannon delivers celebratory remarks at aspireTV’s 10th Anniversary Press Luncheon on June 27, 2022

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for aspireTV)

CEO and Founder of UP Entertainment Charles Humbard speaks to guests at aspireTV’s 10th Anniversary Press Luncheon on June 27, 2022 (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for aspireTV)



Chef Kristol Bryant is all smiles at aspireTV’s 10th Anniversary Press Luncheon on June 27, 2022

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for aspireTV)

Host Jahliel Thurman of aspireTV’s HBCU 101 and Tolly Carr of HBCU101 and No Huddle attend aspireTV’s 10th Anniversary Press Luncheon on June 27, 2022

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for aspireTV)

Michaele Tocco of aspireTV’s Chaos To Calm attend aspireTV’s 10th Anniversary Press Luncheon on June 27, 2022 (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for aspireTV)