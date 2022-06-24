NFL ALUMNI TO HOST JUNE 25 VACCINATION CLINIC WITH LOCAL PARTNERS AT ATLANTA CITY HALL

Former Players partner with City of Atlanta, Fulton County Board of Health, CORE Fulton County, Atlanta Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, and Georgia Department of Public Health to Educate and Vaccinate

NFL Alumni, in partnership with the City of Atlanta, Fulton County Board of Health, CORE Fulton County, and Georgia Department of Public Health, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, June 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Atlanta City Hall featuring former Atlanta Falcons, NFL Alumni giveaways, food, music, and a raffle to win an NFL Alumni-autographed football.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet former NFL players, including former Pro-Bowl running back and Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor member Warrick Dunn, former Pro-Bowler and Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis, former Pro-Bowler and Falcons wide receiver and returner Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, former Falcons defensive tackle Dan Benish, former NFL running back and NFL Alumni Georgia Chapter President Andrew Bolton, and former University of Georgia and Detroit Lions running back Horace King.

Free first, second and booster shots will be available for all those eligible to be vaccinated. Anyone receiving their first or second dose will get a $100 gift card. Hugh Douglas of WZGC, 92.9 The Game and Bubby Love of V-103 will be doing live remotes from the event. Those under 18 years of age looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointment is necessary, but individuals can register in advance.

This event is part of a larger effort led by NFL Alumni in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, focused on tackling COVID-19 through an outreach, engagement and education initiative addressing COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy, especially in underserved and at-risk populations in the Atlanta Metro Area. A series of vaccination events and listening sessions have been held at local churches, libraries, parks, schools, and community events to ensure greater equity and access to COVID-19 vaccines by those disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Two-thirds of Americans are fully vaccinated and 47% are boosted compared to 57 percent and 42 percent in the state and 59 percent in the greater Atlanta area, with lower numbers particularly in underserved and communities of color, according to Georgia Department of Public Health data. Additionally, 91% of the state’s deaths and 90% of the hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are among unvaccinated individuals

Atlanta City Hall is located at 55 Trinity Ave. SW.

For more information about the NFL Alumni campaign and vaccination education resources, go to https://nflalumnihealth.org/covid-19/