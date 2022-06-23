Lume Cannabis Co. to Host Expungement Fair June 24 in Kalamazoo

Lume Cannabis Co. (Lume), Michigan’s largest vertically integrated cannabis operator, will host an expungement fair for Kalamazoo-area residents convicted under outdated cannabis laws 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, outside its Kalamazoo retail location, 3406 Stadium Drive.

Lume has partnered with several Michigan-based law firms, criminal justice groups and cannabis reform organizations to help Michiganders navigate the state’s new “Clean Slate” law at the free event. The law expunges criminal records of those convicted of certain cannabis-related offenses before Michigan’s adult-use cannabis law took effect in December 2018.

“It’s easy to forget there are still thousands of Michiganders with convictions from cannabis laws no longer on the books, which makes it difficult for them to find jobs, secure home loans and so much more,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume Cannabis Co. “Our expungement fair is part of Lume’s ongoing efforts to help those still paying the price for these obsolete laws to clear their records and lead productive and rewarding lives.”

Experts will help walk those eligible for the program through the application process and outline next steps. While the expungement fair is intended for Kalamazoo-area residents, everyone is welcome.

Pre-registration for the fair is closed, however walk-ins will be welcomed throughout the event. Those who attend are asked to bring at least one form of photo ID.

“Our expungement fair is one small way we can give back to the Kalamazoo community that has welcomed us with open arms,” Hellyar said. “We plan to continue offering these expungement fairs as part of our ongoing commitment to serving our communities and promoting the wellness benefits of cannabis for our patients and customers.”

