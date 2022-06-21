Dave Chappelle Won’t Let His High School Theater Be Named After Him

Dave Chappelle has decided against having the theater at his former high school named after him.
During Monday’s (June 20) dedication ceremony at his alma mater — Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington D.C. — the famed comedian announced that he would not place his name on the theater, saying, he didn’t want his name to be on it if that would distract students. Instead, Chappelle decided the theatre will be called the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression.
“The Ellington family is my family,” Chappelle said on Monday, per Variety, after announcing his decision, which as he explained, came after students expressed their discontent with him over his controversial Netflix special “The Closer.”
Last year, Chappelle’s alma mater announced its plan to rename its performance theater after its most revered alumni in honor of his “ongoing commitment and service to the school.” However, the decision was met with backlash following the release of Chappelle’s 2021 Netflix special “The Closer,” which members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community deemed problematic for its use of transphobic language.
Back in November, Chappelle visited his former high school and invited students who had an issue with his special to speak during an assembly. One student called him a bigot, adding, “I’m 16 and I think you’re childish.”
Chappelle had previously described the initial decision to name the theater after him as “the most significant honor of my life.”
Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.
About Post Author
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.
Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.