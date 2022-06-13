Xfinity Stores Now Offering Sign-ups for Internet Essentials Plus and Affordable Connectivity Program

Customers can visit 12 Xfinity stores across Atlanta to determine eligibility for heavily discounted or free internet service

Assistance is now available at more than 500 Xfinity stores nationwide, including 12 Atlanta-area locations, for eligible customers who want to sign up for Internet Essentials Plus, a service that includes 100 Mbps speed, a modem, access to millions of WiFi hotspots, and unlimited data for $29.95 per month.

During their visit, eligible customers can also learn how to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to get Internet service for free. Any Xfinity customer who qualifies for ACP can apply their $30 credit toward their monthly Internet and/or Xfinity Mobile bill.

The Atlanta-area retail locations include:

Atlanta: 3637 Peachtree Rd., Ste. C1 Atlanta: 945 Battery Ave. SE Atlanta: 6255 Roswell Rd., Ste. 330 Acworth: 3410 Cobb Pkwy. NW Alpharetta: 7561 North Point Pkwy., Ste. 900 Camp Creek: 620 Camp Creek Pkwy., Ste. 200 Decatur: Fayetteville: 1575 Church St., Ste. 320 96A Pavilion Pkwy. Marietta: Midtown: 4475 Roswell Rd., Ste. 440 699 Ponce de Leon Ave., NE Ste. 17 Norcross: 5222 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste. 910 Snellville: 1905 Scenic Hwy. S, Ste., 420

In addition, through Project UP, Comcast’s $1B commitment to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities, the company is partnering with its network of thousands of non-profit organizations in communities across the country to increase awareness of, and participation in ACP, while also addressing broadband adoption issues like the lack of digital skills. In the last six months, Comcast has distributed well over $1 million dollars in grants to support dozens of local non-profit organizations, with plans to invest millions more throughout the year.

In addition to retail, customers can visit www.xfinity.com/acp, www.internetessentials.com, or call 844-389-4681 for more information, to determine eligibility, and sign up. A dedicated ACP Enrollment and Support Center is available from 8AM to 12AM daily, with multi-lingual capabilities to assist anyone interested in the program.

Internet Essentials is the nation’s largest and most successful private-sector low-income broadband adoption program. For more than a decade, Comcast has worked with trusted community partners, businesses, and government to help millions of low-income households connect to the Internet and the technology they need to participate in the digital world. Since launching in 2011, Internet Essentials has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people to the Internet at home, most for the very first time.

Project UP: Comcast’s $1 Billion Commitment to Advance Digital Equity

Comcast has been committed to connecting people to the Internet and the technology and skills they need to participate and excel in an increasingly digital world for over a decade. Looking toward the next ten years, Comcast is building on that foundation and expanding its impact through Project UP, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators. For more information on Project UP and the latest news about Comcast’s ongoing efforts to advance digital equity visit https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.