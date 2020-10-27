Learning In The Age of COVID: From Chaos Comes Opportunity to Build Community

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the NY Times Magazine called 2020 “The Lost Year” for students across America and their families dealing with remote learning and the social, psychological and cognitive challenges it presents.

Elesia Morris, who’s sent her five children to St. Hope’s predominantly Black

charter schools, works with Emare Morris, 11, while 9th grader E’Myiah Morris, 13, left, and 8th grader Eric Morris hunker down for remote learning

But since COVID-19 pulled the plug on live, in-school learning last spring, two predominantly Black charter school systems in Sacramento have turned negatives into positives, chaos into community.

They’ve made it clear that without sustained parental involvement, the horse won’t run, the plane won’t fly. When it comes to remote learning, Fortune School of Education and St. Hope Public Schools are making sure no child, parent, guardian or grandparent is left behind. In addition to free meals, the school systems are providing free Chromebooks, wifi hotspots, low-cost Internet, headsets, tech support, teaching assistants and behavioral and psychological counselors. They are also providing well-trained teachers who have learned to be patient with themselves as well as their scholars and families.