Early Voting Begins June 11 for General Primary Run-off Election

Early Voting Begins June 11, 2022 for the Upcoming General Primary Run-off Election

Residents will have seven days to participate in advance voting before the June 21 Run-off Election.

E early voting period for the June 21, 2022 General Primary Run-off Election will begin on Saturday, June 11. Fulton County will once again have 30 polling sites available during this seven day early voting period.

Residents will be able to vote from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, including Saturday and Sunday. Early voting will end on Friday, June 17, 2022.

During early voting, absentee ballot drop boxes will also be available at seven early voting locations. Drop boxes are located inside early voting locations and are only accessible during early voting hours. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, June 10, 2022.

For more information, visit our website www.fultonelections.com or download the free Fulton Votes mobile app for Android or Apple devices.

Residents will be able to vote at the following Early Voting locations:

Adams Park Library 2231 Campbellton Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

Alpharetta Branch Library

(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Buckhead Library

(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 269 Buckhead Avenue, NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

C.T. Martin Natatorium Recreation Center

(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Atlanta, GA 30311

College Park Library 3647 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

East Point Library 2757 Main Street

East Point, GA 30344

East Roswell Branch Library

(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076

Etris-Darnell Community Recreation 5285 Lakeside Drive

Union City, GA 30291

Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade 3665 Cascade Road, SW

South Fulton, GA 30331

Fulton County Government Center 130 Peachtree Street SW, Ste. #2186

Atlanta, GA 30303

Garden Hills Elementary School 285 Sheridan Dr NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton 4055 Float Shoals Road

Union City, GA 30291

Johns Creek Environmental Campus 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Metropolitan Library 1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta. GA 30310

Milton Library 855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009

New Beginnings Senior Center

(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 66 Brooks Drive

Fairburn, GA 30213

Northeast Spruill Oaks Library 9560 Spruill Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022

North Fulton Service Center 7741 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Northside Library 3295 Northside Parkway, NW

Atlanta, GA 30327

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Palmetto Library 9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy

Palmetto, GA 30268

Park Place at Newtown 3125 Old Alabama Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Ponce De Leon Library 980 Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30005

Roswell Branch Library 115 Norcross Street

Roswell, GA 30075

Sandy Springs Library

(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

South Fulton Service Center 5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park, GA 30349

Southwest Arts Center 915 New Hope Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

Welcome All Recreation Center 4255 Will Lee Road

South Fulton, GA 30349

Wolf Creek Library

(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 3100 Enon Road, SW

South Fulton, GA 30331

