Early Voting Begins June 11 for General Primary Run-off Election

Early Voting Begins June 11, 2022 for the Upcoming General Primary Run-off Election
Residents will have seven days to participate in advance voting before the June 21 Run-off Election.
E early voting period for the June 21, 2022 General Primary Run-off Election will begin on Saturday, June 11. Fulton County will once again have 30 polling sites available during this seven day early voting period.
Residents will be able to vote from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, including Saturday and Sunday. Early voting will end on Friday, June 17, 2022.
During early voting, absentee ballot drop boxes will also be available at seven early voting locations. Drop boxes are located inside early voting locations and are only accessible during early voting hours. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, June 10, 2022.
Residents will be able to vote at the following Early Voting locations:
Adams Park Library 2231 Campbellton Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Alpharetta Branch Library
(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Buckhead Library
(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 269 Buckhead Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
C.T. Martin Natatorium Recreation Center
(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30311
College Park Library 3647 Main Street
College Park, GA 30337
East Point Library 2757 Main Street
East Point, GA 30344
East Roswell Branch Library
(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Etris-Darnell Community Recreation 5285 Lakeside Drive
Union City, GA 30291
Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade 3665 Cascade Road, SW
South Fulton, GA 30331
Fulton County Government Center 130 Peachtree Street SW, Ste. #2186
Atlanta, GA 30303
Garden Hills Elementary School 285 Sheridan Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton 4055 Float Shoals Road
Union City, GA 30291
Johns Creek Environmental Campus 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Metropolitan Library 1332 Metropolitan Parkway
Atlanta. GA 30310
Milton Library 855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009
New Beginnings Senior Center
(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 66 Brooks Drive
Fairburn, GA 30213
Northeast Spruill Oaks Library 9560 Spruill Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
North Fulton Service Center 7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Northside Library 3295 Northside Parkway, NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Palmetto Library 9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy
Palmetto, GA 30268
Park Place at Newtown 3125 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Ponce De Leon Library 980 Ponce De Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Roswell Branch Library 115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075
Sandy Springs Library
(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
South Fulton Service Center 5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park, GA 30349
Southwest Arts Center 915 New Hope Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Welcome All Recreation Center 4255 Will Lee Road
South Fulton, GA 30349
Wolf Creek Library
(ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX) 3100 Enon Road, SW
South Fulton, GA 30331
