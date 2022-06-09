Take Good Care Campaign Promotes Preventive Health Care

New HHS campaign encourages Black women in Clayton County to prioritize their health

A new consumer-facing campaign launched by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) promotes the use of clinical preventive services among Black and Hispanic women via ODPHP’s MyHealthfinder assessment tool and site.

Clinical preventive services, like screenings and vaccinations, are one of the most important tools we have to prevent health problems — or to stop them from getting worse. But 9 in 10 people in the United States aren’t getting all recommended preventive services, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this problem worse.

While the use of clinical preventive services has declined across all groups during the pandemic, the Take Good Care campaign focuses on Black and Hispanic women ages 45 to 54, who are often in a caregiving role and may be managing their family’s health care.

Take Good Care encourages them to make their own health a priority by using the MyHealthfinder assessment tool, which offers recommendations for preventive services based on age, sex, and pregnancy status. The MyHealthfinder site also includes easy-to-understand information about the importance of clinical preventive services and other health topics.

Please join us in our effort to raise awareness about preventive health care for Black women in Clayton County:

Check out the Take Good Care campaign page

The Partner Promotional Toolkit has resources people can use to implement the campaign — including sample newsletter copy, a poster, and ready-to-share social media posts and graphics